Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Bermuda, 9 June 2017 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) announces that its 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on 5 July 2017. A copy of the notice of annual general meeting and associated information can be found on our website and in the attachments below. The company's consolidated financial statements and auditor's report for 2016 are included in the Annual Report, which can be found on our website www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com).

For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 / Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com (mailto:p.simonsen@avancegas.com)

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGC), and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com/).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

