

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is watching the hung parliament situation in U.K, where Theresa May's Conservative party failed to attain a clear majority of 326 seats. In a rare event in Japan, the Parliament has passed special legislation allowing 83-year old Emperor Akihito to abdicate and clearing way for Crown Prince Naruhito to succeed. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European share are trading in the greener zone. Initial trading in the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street shall open on a positive note.



As of 7 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 24 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 1 point.



U.S. stocks closed at new record high on Thursday. The Nasdaq rose 24.38 points or 0.4 percent to 6,321.76, the Dow edged up 8.84 points or less than 0.1 percent to 21,182.53 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.65 points or less than 0.1 percent to 2,433.79.



On the Economic front, the Commerce Department's Wholesale Trade data for April that measures the dollar value of sales made and inventories held by merchant wholesalers will be published at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of a decline of 0.3 percent. In the prior period the inventories grew 0.2 percent.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be released at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Digital Realty (DLR) revealed a definitive agreement to merge with DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (DFT) in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, DuPont Fabros shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.545 Digital Realty shares per DuPont Fabros share, for a transaction valued at approximately $7.6 billion in enterprise value. This includes $1.6 billion of assumed debt and excluding transaction costs. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2017.



ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS) reported revenue for May 2017 of NT$1.53 billion or $50.7 million, an increase of 3.7 percent from the same period in 2016. The company noted that revenue from ChipMOS Shanghai has been excluded from all periods.



SoftBank Group Corp. said that a subsidiary has agreed to acquire robotics company Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The transaction would help align investments in paradigm-shifting technologies and its vision of catalyzing the next wave of smart robotics.



Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Friday. Chinese shares rose slightly. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 8.07 points or 0.26 percent to 3,158.40 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 68.23 points or 0.26 percent to 26,011.



Japanese shares eked out modest gains after SoftBank agreed to buy U.S. robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet. The Nikkei average rose 104 points or 0.52 percent to 20,013.26. The broader Topix index closed 0.08 percent higher at 1,591.66.



The Australian shares recovered from a weak start to close marginally higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 1.20 points or 0.02 percent to 5,677.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.70 point at 5,715.50.



European shares are trading broadly higher. The CAC 40 of France is up 21.65 points or 0.40 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 32.09 points or 0.25 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 37.16 points or 0.50 percent. Swiss Market Index gained 2.79 points or 0.03 percent.



Euro Stoxx 5, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently up 0.04 percent.



