Global Petroleum Resins Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By End User, Product Type, Application & Geography - Research and Markets

The Global Petroleum Resins Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.63 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Key Market Trends:

Packaging adhesives with ethylene vinyl acetate is gaining profit for petroleum resins

Rising demand for Green, Sustainable Petroleum Resins and Low Voc

Advanced technological developments in Petroleum Resins



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Companies Mentioned



Shandong Landun Petroleum Resin Co., Ltd

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Nanjing Yuangang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd

Eastman Chemical Company

Lesco Chemical Limited

Zeon Corporation

Shanghai Jinsen Hydrocarbon Resins Co., Limited

Seacon Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc

Anglxxon Chemical Co., Ltd

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Neville Chemical Company

Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited

Thankyou Chem ( Henan ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Total Cray Valley

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Petroleum Resins Market, By End-User



5 Petroleum Resins Market, By Product Type



6 Petroleum Resins Market, By Application



7 Petroleum Resins Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



