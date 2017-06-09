Caliva Products Featuring Thinfilm Technology Deliver Unique Digital Experiences that Facilitate a More Informed and Transparent Buying Process

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart product solutions, today announced a partnership with one of California's leading cannabis companies, Caliva. Through the collaboration, Caliva will integrate Thinfilm's technology into branded products distributed throughout California, enabling a direct mobile connection with consumers through the simple tap of a smartphone.

Ranked the No. 1 dispensary in the nation by Business Insider, Caliva opened in July of 2015 with a focus on establishing a regulated, safe and consistent source of medical cannabis for wellness patients. As the medicinal market continues to expand, Caliva will leverage Thinfilm's NFC SpeedTap™ technology to provide patients with enhanced information and transparency with regard to strain, cultivation practices and potency of each product. This unique approach will help create a more trusted and informed purchasing process for patients. In turn, the technology will enable Caliva to establish personalized, one-to-one relationships with their consumers, communicate brand values and increase long-term loyalty.

Thinfilm's end-to-end solution features leading IoT (Internet of Things) technology and a versatile cloud-based platform. This compelling combination empowers Caliva to pursue a unique approach to digital engagement in the physical world, while generating valuable data to help improve the overall customer experience.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the shopper experience and provide more consistency, transparency and accessibility towards the cannabis space," said Dennis O'Malley, President of Caliva. "In this rapidly advancing arena, Thinfilm has the potential, now that iOS 11 will support NFC, to make the borders between print and digital more permeable and benefit our shoppers with everything from offers, events, test results and more. We are excited to explore Thinfilm's technology as a vehicle for enhanced educational and advertising opportunities."

The 'smart' Caliva products are expected to ship to California dispensaries in the third quarter of 2017.

"As the medical marijuana industry expands and competition among dispensaries increases, forward-thinking businesses like Caliva are leveraging technology to connect with consumers and build lasting relationships." said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. "Thinfilm's NFC solutions provide an innovative and effective way for Caliva to deliver unique experiences to its customers, and we look forward to a successful partnership."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart product solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm's roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About Caliva, Inc.

Caliva, San Jose's premier medical marijuana dispensary and cultivation facility, opened in July of 2015 and in September of 2016 was ranked the No. 1 dispensary in the nation by Business Insider. Their facility is one of the most advanced pharmaceutical-grade cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and dispensing facilities in the country and a model for energy efficiency, safe access, and compliance.

Caliva was started with a strong belief in the medicinal and wellness applications of cannabis. From inception, their goal has been to establish a regulated, safe and consistent source of cannabis for patients. They believe in a medical cannabis industry that is well-regulated, highly professional, and rigorously secure.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005118/en/

Contacts:

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Bill Cummings, +1 408-503-7312

SVP Corporate Communications

bill.cummings@thinfilm.no

or

Caliva

Rosie Rothrock, +1 408-297-2615

VP Branding Marketing

rosie@gocaliva.com