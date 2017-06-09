TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. (formerly NXA Inc.) (TSX VENTURE: ECT) (the "Company" or "ECL") wishes to announce that further to its press release dated May 19, 2017, a three judge panel of the Divisional Court has rendered a decision allowing Mr. Tat Lee (Michael) Koh's appeal and ordering the Company to hold a shareholders meeting with a record date of October 24, 2016 to have shareholders consider a resolution to remove Elliott Jacobson, Mark Korol and Grant Sawiak as directors and to elect three individuals nominated by Mr. Koh to replace them. While the Company felt there were strong grounds to appeal the order it was ultimately decided it would be preferable for shareholders to have this issue resolved. Therefore, the Company will hold a special meeting of shareholders on Friday, July 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Shareholders of record on October 24, 2016 will be eligible to vote. Former shareholders who have disposed of their shares since October 24, 2016 who wish to vote should contact their brokers to ensure they receive their proxy materials.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Grant Sawiak

416-917-2816



