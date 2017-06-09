TORONTO, 2017-06-09 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) once again reinforced its role as a global leader in real estate sustainability practices by honouring property managers and tenants for excellence in energy performance, tenant leadership, stakeholder engagement and technology innovation.



The LEAP (Leadership in Environmental Advancement Program) Awards were presented at HOOPP's new home, One York Street, a LEED® Platinum mixed-use development located in Toronto's South Core financial district. The Hon. Glen Murray, Ontario Minister of Environment and Climate Change provided key remarks.



The awards are part of the HOOPP Real Estate group's leading sustainability program which relies on collaboration with management partners and tenants. HOOPP works with many partners in the real estate industry globally, to lead and advance sustainability practices in the industry.



"HOOPP develops healthy, efficient and high-quality buildings," said President and CEO Jim Keohane. "In Ontario alone, we have over 16.4 million square feet of development and have invested over four billion dollars."



Keohane also said real estate investing is an important way that HOOPP pays its pensions. Real estate produces regular monthly income and is a good source of inflation protection which aligns perfectly with HOOPP's need to provide pension benefits for its more than 300,000 active and retired members.



A recent HOOPP survey conducted by Leger found that Canadians are deeply concerned in environmental sustainability, both in their homes and at the workplace. An overwhelming majority (90 per cent) of respondents indicated that they personally care about environmental sustainability, and nearly two thirds (65 per cent) would view current employers more favourably for adopting environmentally sustainable resources, programs and practices at their workplace. However, there is still work to be done to ensure Canadians are fully aware of existing and future opportunities in sustainable development. Only 51 per cent of Canadians surveyed are familiar with the concept of smart cities, and just 47 per cent are familiar with the concept of LEED ® certified buildings and homes.



Prior to the awards ceremony, HOOPP held its third annual conference bringing together sustainability leaders and senior management to share experiences, challenges and best practices. This year's theme Evolution: Building a Smart Future, focused on how sustainability in real estate is evolving with focus on how tenants and landlords are collaborating to improve performance and how smart buildings are influencing the sector.



And for the second year, HOOPP added to the program LEAP Forward, an opportunity for property managers to pitch their innovative sustainability improvement ideas to HOOPP Real Estate decision-makers for implementation. The winner will be announced at the awards and available for interviews on June 9.



The awards are presented in the categories of Performance, Collaboration and Innovation.



The winners this year were:



Award Winner Property Manager Cate / Developer gory Low Energy Leader: 130 Eileen East Port Perf Medium Building Stubbs Ave. Properties Ltd. orma nce Low Energy Leader: ATCO Centre Triovest Realty Perf Large Building Advisors Inc. orma nce Energy Saver 4711 Yonge Menkes Property Perf St. Management orma Services Ltd. nce Water Winner: Office Eau Claire Triovest Realty Perf Place I Advisors Inc. orma nce Water Winner: Retail Quinte Mall 20 VIC Management Perf Inc. orma nce Waste Minimizer 5500 Menkes Property Perf Explorer Dr. Management orma Services Ltd. nce Sustainability ATB Place Triovest Realty Perf Achiever Advisors Inc. orma nce Tenant Leader: Office Ricoh Menkes Property Coll (5520 Management abor Explorer Services Ltd. atio Dr.) n Tenant Leader: Retail Walmart Morguard Coll (New Sudbury abor Centre) atio n Tenant Leader: DIRTT Triovest Realty Coll Industrial Environmenta Advisors Inc. abor l atio (Starfield n Logistics Centre) Sustainability Coquitlam Morguard Inno Innovator: Technology Centre vati on Sustainability ACT National 20 VIC Management Inno Innovator: Waste Inc. vati Stakeholder Program on Engagement Sustainability Esther Morguard Inno Champion McConaghy vati on



About the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Created in 1960, HOOPP is the pension plan of choice for Ontario's hospital and community-based healthcare sector with over 470 participating employers. HOOPP's 300,000 plus members and retired members include nurses, medical technicians, food services staff and laundry workers, and many other people who work hard to provide valued Ontario healthcare services.



As a defined benefit plan, HOOPP provides eligible members with a retirement income based on a formula that takes into account a member's earnings history and length of service in the Plan. Once eligible members start receiving a pension, they receive it for life. About 80 cents of every pension dollar paid out comes from investment returns.



HOOPP is governed by a Board of Trustees with representation from the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) and four unions: the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Ontario Public Service Employees' Union (OPSEU), and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). The unique governance model provides representation from both management and workers in support of the long-term interests of the Plan.



About Leger Leger is the largest Canadian-owned full-service market research firm. A survey of 1561 Canadians was completed online between May 8-11, 2017 using Leger's online panel, LegerWeb. Leger's online panel has more than 475,000 members nationally - with between 10,000 and 20,000 new members added each month, and has a retention rate of 90%. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.



