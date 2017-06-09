

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Snap general election called by British Prime Minister Theresa May turned out to be a setback for the Conservative party, which lost their majority in the Parliament.



The ruling party is 10 seats short of the 326 seats required for a majority in the 650-member House of Commons.



With just a handful of seats left to declare, its all set for a hung parliament.



Opposition Labor Party made the biggest gains in Thursday's poll, winning 261 seats. Their leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded May's resignation, but she rejected the call saying her party would ensure stability in the country.



May later struck a deal with DUP, a minority party, and visited Buckingham Palace to stake claim to form a government.



Asked if Labor will attempt to form a minority government, Corbyn said the party will put forward its point of view when the Parliament meets, and 'take a decision on what happens when a government puts forward a Queen's Speech.'



Paul Nuttall resigned as UKIP leader after the party won no seats.



The pound fell in the wake of the results.



The devastating result for May plunges Britain into a period of political uncertainty, with Brexit talks likely to be delayed in the absence of a Government.



Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said the country is 'in a bit of a mess at the moment' over Brexit.



Brexit negotiations will have to go ahead because Article 50 has been invoked, and the new government will have to conduct them within 11 days.



