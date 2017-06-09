SANTA CLARA, Calif., 2017-06-09 14:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris, a pioneer and leader in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, said today it is cited by Machina Research as a leading MVNO in their "IoT Mobile Virtual Network Operators Benchmarking 2017" strategy report.



The inaugural report, led by Matt Hatton and Godfrey Chua, gives Machina Research's view on the likely long-term success of worldwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) specializing in IoT in terms of generating profit from IoT services. The report evaluates eight MVNOs in IoT, including Aeris.



Aeris offers IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications services for a number of industries, including automotive, energy, fleet and asset tracking, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, smart cities and transportation.



Based on more than a decade of experience managing millions of devices, coupled with more than 50 patents, the Aeris® IoT Solutions platform sets a new bar in terms of cost-efficiency, scalability and reliability. Hundreds of enterprises, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service providers rely on Aeris technology every day to enable their mission-critical M2M and IoT programs.



The Aeris IoT Solutions platform is delivered as platform-as-a-service (PaaS) out of multiple data centers in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific regions, providing a complete set of capabilities from connectivity services, data management, analytics, application enablement and vertical platform solutions.



-- Raj Kanaya, chief marketing officer and managing director of automotive, Aeris, and CEO, Aeris Japan "We believe Aeris' position in the Machina Research's Internet of Things Mobile Virtual Network Operators Benchmarking report validates that we are fundamentally changing how people and businesses see and understand the Internet of Things. Our goal is to assist customers on their journey of going from unconnected products to connected services."



About Aeris Aeris is a pioneer and leader in the market of the Internet of Things - as an operator of end-to-end IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) services and as a technology provider enabling other operators to build profitable IoT businesses. Among our customers are the most demanding users of IoT services today, including Hyundai, Acura, Rand McNally, Leica, and Sprint. Through our technology platform and dedicated IoT and M2M services, we strive to fundamentally improve their businesses - by dramatically reducing costs, improving operational efficiency, reducing time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams.



