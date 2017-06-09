

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Ola, Uber's largest rival in India, has issued a statement calling the ride-hailing giant Despicable and low on morality.



The company was responding to a report by Recode about the rape of a passenger by an Uber driver in New Delhi in December 2014. The Recode report revealed that Eric Alexander, Uber's president of business in the Asia-Pacific region, who has since been fired, obtained the medical records of the victim as the firm did not believe the victim's story, thinking that it was a conspiracy by Ola.



In its statement, Ola said, 'It is a shame that the privacy and morals of a woman have to be questioned in an attempt to trivialise a horrific crime. It is despicable that anyone can even conceive an attempt to malign competition using this as an opportunity. If this report were to be even remotely true, this is an all time low on morality and a reflection of the very character of an organisation.'



Amit Jain, Uber's India president, reportedly said, 'Uber responded by working closely with law enforcement and the prosecution to support their investigation and see the perpetrator brought to justice.'



As per the report, Alexander showed the medical records to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and other executives.



Alexander's handling of the rape case was among the 215 claims that was part of Uber's internal investigation. Uber recently fired 20 people following the investigation into its workplace culture and misconduct by employees including sexual harassment, discrimination, and unprofessional behavior.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX