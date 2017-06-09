

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade surplus decreased in April from a year ago, as exports fell and imports rose, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.



The trade surplus shrank to EUR 253.4 million in April from EUR 375.3 million in the corresponding month last year. In March, the surplus was 254.7 million.



Exports declined 1.6 percent year-over-year in April, while imports increased by 0.5 percent.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that industrial production declined 3.2 percent annually in April, reversing a 13.0 surge in March. It was the first fall in nine months.



On a monthly basis, industrial production plunged a seasonally adjusted 11.0 percent in April.



