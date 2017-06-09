Global HV Insulators, HV Bushings, Spacers & Dampers Market 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "HV Insulators, HV Bushings, Spacers & Dampers Report Edition 3 - 2017 " report to their offering.

The report gives market sizes and predicts future market trends in value for each of the three product groups.

HV insulators and bushings constitute one of the most importance components of electricity supply systems.

The failure of either an insulator or a bushing can cause catastrophic damage to equipment, injury and loss of life.

The Markets For HV Insulators, HV Bushings, Spacers & Dampers

The markets for each product group are tabulated in $ value annually for a 5 year forecast period from 2016 to 2021, with the following analysis;

- Global totals, totals of 11 regions, national markets of 75 countries

End Use Segment

The market for HV insulators is analysed by end use - transmission and distribution

- Global totals, totals of 11 regions, national markets of 75 countries

The Technology

HV insulators are analysed by technology, material and core.

- With a global break by the materials-glass, ceramic and composite;

- With analysis by value for OIP (oil impregnated paper) and RIP (resin impregnated paper), globally, for every region and for each of 75 countries.

The OIP and RIP technologies are described, with advantages and disadvantages of each technology.

The many different variants of insulator, spacer and damper are described, with details of their applications and with plentiful illustrations. Transmission and distribution networks are discussed and applications of the products in the networks reviewed.

The value chain for the electrical sector is analysed from the BOM (bill of materials) to the end market price, installed cost, and capex. Off-take of insulators and bushings operate at different levels in the value chain. This affects comparability of market demand for the two products.

The manufacturing landscape is discussed, and trends of globalisation pinpointed. Brief outlines of the 17 major manufacturers are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hv Insulators, HV Bushings, Spacers And Dampers

3. The Market For HV Insulators

4. The Market For HV Insulators By Technology - Oip And Rip

5. The Market For HV Insulators By End Users

6. The Market For HV Bushings

7. Insulator And Bushing Types By Share

8. Insulators, Types And Characteristics

9. The Market For Spacers And Dampers And Other Components

10. Insulator And Bushing Manufacturers

11. The Value Chain - From Materials To Capex

12. Transmission And Distribution Line Configurations

13. Conductors

14. Motion Control, Spacers And Dampers

15. Dampers, Jumpers And Clamps

15. Working Methods

Companies Mentioned

- ABB

- Aditya Birla Nuovo Ltd, India

- CERALEP

- Gruppo Bonomi

- HSP & Trench Bushings Group - Siemens

- K-LINE INSULATORS LTD.

- Lapp, USA and Germany - Pfisterer

- NGK, Japan / Locke Insulators

- P Core Electric

- PNR Resin Impregnated Paper Bushings - Alstom

- Seves Group, France

- Sicame

- TE Connectivity.

- Victor Insulators, Inc

- Von Roll

- Zhengzhou Orient Power Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7zlfw7/hv_insulators_hv

