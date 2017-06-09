Federation of German Industries (BDI) President Dieter Kempf on the Outcome of the Parliamentary Election in the United Kingdom: "The Hard Brexit Course has been Voted out"

BERLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Regarding the outcome of the parliamentary election in the United Kingdom, the President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) Dieter Kempf said:

"Germany's industry is worried about the election results. A weakened government does not make the difficult starting position for the Brexit discussions any easier. The British government has a responsiblity to negiotiate reasonable agreements in order to limit the damage on both sides of the channel for citizens and businesses.

The hard Brexit course has been voted out. It is time for the British government to de-escalate its rhetoric. A failure of the Brexit talks would be the worst scenario. The British economy in particular will suffer as a result of such a separation.

The negotiating partners must not lose any more time. Speed is of the essence. The negotiating partners only have one year to agree on a withdrawal agreement and transitional arrangements.

10 Downing Street must prevent a vacuum at the time of withdrawal, otherwise there is a risk of a disruption of production. For industry, a speedy agreement regarding the legal status of EU citizens in Great Britain and Northern Ireland and British citizens in the EU27 is of fundamental interest. Companies are already complaining about the high degree of uncertainty involved in sending employees to the United Kingdom. This is particularly the case when the posting is due to end after 29 March 2019."

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is the umbrella organization of German industry and industry-related services. It speaks for 36 trade associations and more than 100,000 enterprises with around 8 million employees. Membership is voluntary. 15 organizations in the regional states represent the interests of industry at the regional level.

