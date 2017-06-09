NICOSIA, CYPRUS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- Atalaya Mining PLC (AIM: ATYM) (TSX: AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc

("Atalaya" or the "Company")

DIRECTOR SHARE PURCHASE

9 June 2017

Atalaya (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) has been notified that on 8 June 2017, Alberto Lavandeira, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company, purchased 60,000 ordinary shares in Atalaya at an average price of £ 1.23.

Following this purchase, Mr Lavandeira holds the following interests in Atalaya:

Number of Ordinary % of Company's Shares Beneficially Issued Share Share Options (1) Owned Capital A Lavandeira 160,000 0.14 350,000

(1) 200,000 options were granted in March 2014 and are exercisable at £ 3.60 per share. 150,000 options were granted in February 2017 and are exercisable at £ 1.44 per share. All options have an expiry date of 5 years from the date of grant, vesting in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014.

