Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2017) - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX: SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2017 annual general meeting (the "AGM") was held on June 7, 2017.

At the AGM, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor. The number of directors was set at seven, with George F. Putnam, William B. Harris, Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn, Barry Davies, Warren Davis, James Rothwell and Andrew C. Greig being re-elected as directors of the Company.

Pursuant to the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company is required to disclose a summary of voting results for the election of directors. The voting results are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % of votes cast Votes Withheld % of votes cast George F. Putnam 51,065,641 99.68% 164,066 0.32% William B. Harris 51,140,341 99.83% 89,366 0.17% Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn 51,053,141 99.66% 176,566 0.34% Barry Davis 51,194,041 99.93% 35,666 0.07% Warren Davis 51,152,341 99.85% 77,366 0.15% James Rothwell 51,142,341 99.83% 87,366 0.17% Andrew Greig 51,194,041 99.93% 35,666 0.07%

