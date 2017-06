WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Flir Systems, Inc. (FLIR) said that Amit Singhi, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned effective July 31, 2017.



Shane Harrison, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, who joined Flir in 2010, will work closely with Amit in transition and serve as interim Chief Financial Officer from August 1, 2017.



