

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were steady Friday for a second session, staying near its yearly lows amid signs that OPEC's supply quota plan is falling apart.



Oil production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries marked their first monthly increase since October, and tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran threaten to derail the plan.



Crude oil prices accelerated lower Wednesday when the government's inventories report showed a surprising large build in oil inventories.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 5 cents at $45.70 a barrel. Prices are down about 5% this week.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be released at 1.00 pm ET. U.S. drillers have been adding rigs 20 weeks in a row.



The Commerce Department's Wholesale Trade data for April that measures the dollar value of sales made and inventories held by merchant wholesalers will be published at 10.00 am ET.



The economists are looking for consensus of a decline of 0.3 percent. In the prior period the inventories grew 0.2 percent.



