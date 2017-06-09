

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group (AAL) reported that its May total revenue passenger miles (RPMs) were a record 19.9 billion, up 2.6 percent from prior year. Total capacity was 24.3 billion available seat miles (ASMs), up 2.3 percent from May 2016. Total passenger load factor was 82.1 percent, up 0.2 percentage points year-over-year.



The company continues to expect second-quarter total revenue per available seat mile to be up approximately 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent year-over-year. The company continues to expect second-quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 12 percent and 14 percent.



