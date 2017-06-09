All Smartron smartphones will now be available with the Eros Now app preinstalled

Eros Now, one of the fastest growing digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platforms, owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS), today announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup, to provide its extensive entertainment repertoire to Smartron smartphone customers. Eros Now will be the exclusive digital OTT service for entertainment content on all Smartron devices. Sachin Tendulkar is an Indian sporting legend and one of the most accomplished cricket players of all time. He is the only player to complete more than 30,000 runs in international cricket.

As their preferred partners, Eros Now will provide its vast repository of movies, television shows, music, originals and regional content across multiple languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi and Marathi to all Smartron customers. Eros Now will leverage from Smartron's extensive marketing campaigns and packaging to promote the partnership.

The smartphone user base in India reached 300 million in 2016 with the market growing by 18% as per a report by Counterpoint's Research, paving the way for India to become the second-biggest smartphone market in terms of active unique smartphone users.

Commenting on the association, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, "With high smartphone penetration and an all-time rise in content consumption on handheld devices, we are happy to join hands with Smartron as this strategic partnership strengthens our philosophy of bringing entertainment at audience fingertips anytime, anywhere.

"We are excited to partner with Eros Now as we get ready to roll out our highly intelligent and customized entertainment experience through our tronx platform," said Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron. "All of our tronx users can experience great entertainment seamlessly across all our existing smart devices like the tphone, tbook, srtphone and the soon to be launched devices and beyond. We believe in making life smarter and simpler and, with this, even more people can tap into the incredible capabilities of our tronx IoT platform."

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand Indian entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. Eros Now offers its 58 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, subtitles in English and Arabic, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com

About Smartron

Smartron was founded in August 2014 with a vision to build India's first true global technology OEM brand that is 'designed and engineered' in India for India and the world. Smartron developed and introduced tronxTM, an AI powered IoT platform offering devices, sensors, services, community and care delivering seamless and intelligent experience targeting consumer, enterprise, industrial and infrastructure markets. With more than 50 patents already filed, Smartron is innovating and investing in variety of smart, sensor, robotics, big data, artificial intelligence and UI/UX technologies.

Smartron high-end tbook, tphone and srtphone under tronx platform give the users easy access to the tstore, tcloud (unlimited storage), tcare and services offering seamless experiences. Sachin Tendulkar the Brand Ambassador and Strategic Shareholder of Smartron had formally launched these devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005364/en/

Contacts:

Eros International Plc

Mark Carbeck, +44 (0)20 7258 9909

Chief Corporate Strategy Officer

Email: mark.carbeck@erosintl.com

or

Media:

Sloane & Company

Erica Bartsch, 212-446-1875

Email: ebartsch@sloanepr.com