CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada jobs data for May at 8:30 am ET Friday. The economy is expected to have added 15,000 jobs in May, following an addition of 3,200 jobs last month. The unemployment rate is forecast to edge up to 6.6 percent



Ahead of the data, the loonie held steady against its major rivals.



The loonie was worth 1.3513 against the greenback, 1.5097 against the euro, 1.0178 against the aussie and 81.74 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.



