

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - (Agencia CMA Latam) German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed during a state visit that Germany is an important partner for Argentina and expressed its will to promote the alliance between Mercosur and the European Union (EU).



In a joint press conference with the Argentinean President Mauricio Macri at the Casa Rosada, Merkel noted, however, that 'free trade is never easy' and warned that Germany would 'negotiate hard.'



'Argentina is not going to see all its wishes fulfilled. Each party will have to make concessions, but it will result in mutual benefits,' she clarified.



Regarding bilateral relationship and possible investments by German companies in Argentina, the Chancellor said that she is 'convinced that Argentina is going to grow' and that under Macri investments in Argentina become more reliable.



'You [Macri] undertook a significant reform path, strengthening the economy and opening up Argentina to the world,' Merkel told the press conference.



Merkel's visit aims to relaunch bilateral relations and move forward in the transfer of the G20's pro-tempore presidency to Argentina from 2018. 'I would like to thank the close cooperation within the G20 agenda, and of course next year we will return this collaboration,' she said.



Before her meeting with Macri, Merkel met German companies executives with interests in Argentina. This is the first official visit by Merkel to Argentina as Chancellor. The last time a German leader visited Argentina was in 2002 when Gerhard Schröder was Chancellor.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX