

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SiriusXM (SIRI) said Friday that it will make a $480 million strategic cash investment in Pandora (P).



As per the terms of the agreement, a subsidiary of SiriusXM will purchase an aggregate of $480 million in newly issued Series A convertible preferred stock of Pandora. SiriusXM purchased $172.5 million of Series A preferred stock upon execution of the agreement and has agreed to purchase the balance of the Series A preferred stock at a second closing.



The Series A preferred stock will represent a stake of 19% of Pandora's currently outstanding common stock and a 16% stake on an as-converted basis.



The Series A preferred stock is convertible into common stock at a purchase price of $10.50 per share. The conversion price of the Series A preferred stock is approximately a 14.2% premium to Pandora's volume weighted average price for the 20-day period preceding June 9, 2017. The Series A preferred stock will bear a 6% cumulative dividend, payable in cash, accretion of the Series A preferred stock or a combination thereof.



