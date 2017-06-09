DUBLIN, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- Corvil has been recognized for its outstanding financial technology expertise, achieving the title of "Best Time-stamping and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring" in the 2017 Intelligent Trading Technology Awards.

With an established track-record in transforming network data into streaming business and operational intelligence, Corvil is a trusted partner critical to the growth and success of the world's top global banks and exchanges. Through relentless innovation, Corvil continues to advance its solution capabilities to satisfy customer needs in a rapidly changing regulatory, cyber risk and infrastructure performance landscape.

MiFID II and other regulatory requirements for greater accuracy and granularity in transaction reporting serve as a further platform for Corvil to demonstrate its strength and track record for developing simple, fast and cost-effective responses to evolving rules. The company's industry-leading precision in nanosecond time-stamping of every reportable event in a transaction's lifecycle goes beyond the millisecond requirement. Such capabilities are essential in electronic trading, and put Corvil on a firm trajectory to support other algorithmic and AI-driven businesses with the likelihood of more stringent rules in the future.

Andrew Delaney, President of A-Team Group, says: "We are pleased to offer our congratulations to Corvil on their prestigious Intelligent Trading Technology Award win. Our readership of 15,000 senior trading technology executives clearly voted Corvil as the leading provider of Best Time-Stamping / Infrastructure Performance Monitoring."

Donal Byrne, Corvil CEO, says: "Speed bumps and random order delays have created a diverse playing field for financial markets. This, coupled with the rapid advancements in the way they use technology, the explosion in the volume of data they are generating, as well as the sophisticated nature of cyber risk adds to infrastructure complexity."

Corvil is trusted by the financial markets industry to watch over electronically executed transactions with a daily value in excess of $1 trillion due to its performance capabilities. Corvil is committed to continuous innovation to ensure trading businesses receive the optimum intelligence to operate with full transparency, achieve superior execution outcome, and deliver trusted data for regulatory compliance and risk management.

About Corvil

Corvil is the industry leader for deriving IT, Security, and Business intelligence from network data. As companies adopt faster and smarter machine technology, it becomes critical to tap into richer and more granular machine data sources to safeguard the transparency, performance and security of critical infrastructure and business applications. The Corvil streaming analytics platform captures, decodes, and learns from network data on the fly, transforming it into machine-time intelligence for network, IT, security and business teams to operate efficiently and securely in this new machine world. Corvil uses an open architecture to integrate the power of its network data analytics with the overall IT ecosystem providing increased automation and greater operational and business value outcomes for its users.

The Corvil solution is trusted by leading financial institutions to safeguard their businesses across the globe involving 354 trillion messages with a daily transaction value in excess of $1 trillion.

