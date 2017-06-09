CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- eWellness Healthcare Corporation -- (OTCQB: EWLL) -- a provider of the state of the art PHZIO Platform for the physical therapy and telehealth markets, announced today that it has added the self-insured employer marketplace into its marketing strategy and is actively engaged in business discussions with multiple providers in the administrative services only (ASO) segment of the insurance industry, where EWLL would become the exclusive gatekeeper & provider of physical therapy services.

ASO contracts are a big part of health insurers' business, representing billions of dollars in annual revenue. ASO plans are also becoming a preferred option for smaller and larger employers alike, in part because of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. As more employers explore the advantages of self-insurance and ASO contracts, insurers know they have to compete to retain or add that business. That means they have to find innovative ways-including wellness programs, accountable-care networks, hospital bill audits and direct contracting with providers in order to appeal to employers and help them reduce costs and improve care.

Employers of all sizes are moving toward self-insurance. Self-insuring and hiring a third-party administrator under an ASO contract can save employers 10% to 25% on their healthcare costs. That's because insurers build in higher profit margins for fully insured products, partly reflecting the actuarial risk they are taking for higher-than-expected healthcare costs.

Another big reason is that self-insured company plans are exempt from state insurance regulations and premium taxes under the federal Employee Retirement and Income Security Act. They also are not subject to many of the provisions of the ACA. Experts say healthcare reform has prompted more employers to become self-insured.

Concierge PT Medical Services: EWLL is intending to provide to ASO's insureds a new and highly unique patient treatment protocol, that includes "white glove" concierge in-home or in-office physical therapy assessments and digital care treatments, in order to enhance the medical treatment and help improve patient treatment outcomes.

Exclusive PT Gatekeeper: EWLL intends to become the exclusive provider of "white glove" concierge in-home or in-office physical therapy assessments, digital physical therapy and a wellness program to the individuals covered by various ESO's. As the PT treatment gatekeeper, EWLL will conduct an online consultation with each patient to assess the complexity involved with the patient's medical condition. From the online consultation, an in-home or in-office evaluation of the patient may be prescribed. Through this initial evaluation, a plan of care will be designed for each patient that in most cases is anticipated to include digital therapy sessions.

PreHabPT: All individuals covered by ESO's, that seeking (non-emergency) orthopedic surgery shall first receive a concierge online consultation, in-home or in-office physical therapy evaluation and will be prescribed a 4-8 week prehabpt.com exercise program prior to any surgery. Another in-home or in-office physical therapy evaluation will be made following surgery and a treatment plan will be initiated. PreHabPT is up to an 8-week physician to patient pre-surgical (Prehab) digital therapeutic exercise treatment system for patients that anticipate having total join replacement (knee, hip and or shoulder) or back surgeries. Patients may complete these digital therapeutic exercises either monitored or unmonitored. PreHabPT.com's backbone is built off of EWLL's PHZIO platform.

PHZIO Comprehensive Wellness Program: Any of the ESO's insureds may after an in-home or in-office physical therapy assessment, may enroll in a 6-month comprehensive wellness program. The top line wellness goals of our PHZIO wellness exercise program is to graduate at least 60% of inducted patients through our 6-month program. Patients should expect to experience an average of a 20% reduction in BMI, a 2-inch reduction in waist size, weight loss of at least 10 pounds, significant overall improvement in balance, coordination, flexibility, strength, and lumbopelvic stability. Patients also should score better on Functional Outcomes Scales (Oswestry and LEFS), which indicates improved functional activity levels due to reduced low back, knee and hip pain.

About eWellness

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB: EWLL) is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. Our business model is to license our PHZIO ("PHZIO") platform to any physical therapy ("PT") clinic in the U.S. and or have large-scale employers use our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program. The Company's PHZIO home physical therapy exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy and the $8 billion corporate wellness industries. PHZIO re-defines the way physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy platform for home use. Due to the real-time patient monitoring feature, the PHZIO platform is insurance reimbursable.

The PHZIO Solution: A New Physical Therapy Delivery System

SaaS technology platform solution for providers bundling rehabilitation services and employer wellness programs;





First real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy treatment platform for home use;





Ability for physical therapists to observe multiple patients simultaneously in real-time;





Solves what has been a structural problem and limitation in post-acute care practice growth; and





Allows PT practices to generate increased revenues due to higher adherence and compliance rates.





