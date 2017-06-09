POMPANO BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) ("BSEM" or "the company"), a global corporation providing world-class solutions focused on Regenerative Medicines, Pharmaceuticals and Blue Technologies, is eager to announce that its Oakland Park, Florida based subsidiary, BioBlue Technologies Inc. ("BioBlue"), has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Watermakers, Inc. for industrial water treatment.

Staniel Cay Yacht Club (a sister company of Watermakers, Inc.) uses a Watermakers, Inc. Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) system to deliver consistent water to its facility and to the entire Island. This system is maintained by Watermakers, Inc. technicians. Seawater is naturally fed from the ocean into an aquifer on the Island. After being pumped out of the aquifer, the seawater passes through a pretreatment system filtering out suspended matter that occurs naturally in seawater and then flows through the SWRO membranes to separate the dissolved salts in the seawater. This Reverse Osmosis process provides fresh water for the island.

"We are excited to announce this collaboration with Watermakers and look forward to positive testing results in the coming months," stated Henry Van Vurst, CEO of BioStem Technologies. The Watermakers team along with the BioBlue technologies team will start implementing the system within the next few weeks. Our initial testing will be focused on increasing the efficiency of the current Watermakers Reverse Osmois system along with creating sustainable alkalinity of the Potable water without the use of chemical additives.

This LOI will allow BioBlue to implement the technologies they have acquired into Watermakers, Inc.'s operations. This is the first major step that propels BioBlue forward to licensing the technologies into the Industrial applications of water treatment and desalination. Pending positive testing results, BioBlue and Watermakers, Inc. will begin the process of certifying the results in order to develop a licensing agreement with Watermakers, Inc. to start the commercialization of the technologies.

About Staniel Cay Yacth Club, Inc. The island of Staniel Cay is nestled in the magnificent chain of Bahamian Islands called The Exuma Cays (a.k.a. "Exumas"). Staniel Cay lies approximately 75 miles south of Nassau and 250 miles of southeast of Florida. The island itself is less than 2 square miles in area. A small Bahamian village lies on the western shore, just a short walk south from the Staniel Cay Yacht Club. Although small, (the island has a population of less than 90 full-time residents) the island has most of what anyone could need: a church, post office, library, three small retail shops and a marine supply store. The Yacht Club has been an established part of the Staniel Cay community since 1956. Today there are 14 charming bungalows, an 18-slip marina, a 3,000-foot airstrip and a clubhouse with a wonderful restaurant and casual island bar.

About Watermakers, Inc. Watermakers provides marine and land-based systems -- creating fresh drinking water for boats, yachts, homes, hotels, marinas, other businesses (e.g. commercial shipping & fishing, oil rigs, construction), and islands worldwide. The current line of standard machines ranges from 200 gallons per day (GPD) to 50,000 GPD. Our designs are derived from over 25 years of field experience and in fact, our original component design was the first of its kind and still represents the industry standard as the simplest, most rugged, user-friendly design available. Our team of field technicians and engineers is dedicated to constantly improving our products by incorporating the latest in technology, innovation and design. This leads to not only superior, cutting-edge products, but also ensures that our designs will remain the easiest to service and maintain.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) is a global corporation providing world-class solutions focused on regenerative medicines, pharmaceuticals and Blue technologies which improves the overall healthy lifespan of our consumers. We continuously incorporate and innovate thru the inclusion of complementary companies and a diversified technology portfolio. This improves the Quality of Life of our Consumers and as a result, maximizes shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

