BETHESDA, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- Teaching Strategies, developer of award-winning early childhood resources, today announced that Dr. Vincent J. Costanza will serve as Superintendent in Residence. In this role, Dr. Costanza will lead company initiatives toward building a systemic approach to unifying research, professional development, formative assessment, and curricular support throughout the birth through third grade continuum. His work will focus on the design of systems that build program capacity to create successful implementation and professional development models for the field.

"For over thirty years, Teaching Strategies has drawn upon the expertise of early childhood educators to bring a classroom perspective to every dimension of our work," said Kai-leé Berke, CEO of Teaching Strategies and former teacher. "We are thrilled that Vincent will be joining us. His experience as both a classroom teacher and state leader will bring a thoughtful perspective to bear on our efforts to align high quality early childhood experiences with long term educational outcomes."

Throughout a career at the intersection of early childhood policy, advocacy, and practice, Dr. Costanza has established a reputation as a thought leader in the early education field. He currently serves on the boards of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and the New Jersey affiliate of ASCD. Vincent also serves as Vice President of the National Association of Early Childhood Specialists in State Departments of Education (NAECS-SDE) and spent five years as an elected school board member in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

Costanza began his career as a kindergarten teacher in 1999 and most recently served as Co-Administrator of the Division of Early Childhood Education and Family Engagement at the New Jersey Department of Education.

"Teaching Strategies' work is rooted in a deep respect for the unique challenges -- and unbound potential -- of the critical work early educators do," said Costanza. "Alignment across the birth-third spectrum will play a powerful role in ensuring that all children have the opportunity to receive a high quality education. I am excited to join one of the most well-respected and innovative organizations in the field."

Over the past decade, early childhood education has expanded from a primary focus on pre-kindergarten toward increased alignment of high quality resources and practices across child care, preschool, and K-12 systems. To address growing demand from state and district partners, Teaching Strategies recently expanded their award-winning curriculum into kindergarten which, coupled with their formative assessment system that now spans the entire birth through third grade continuum, provides early educators with a comprehensive, continuous, and developmentally-appropriate way to support learning and development.

Vincent will join the executive leadership team at Teaching Strategies, working closely with CEO and lifelong educator Kai-leé Berke and recently-appointed President Ashley Mathis. His appointment is effective July 1, 2017.

About Teaching Strategies: With ground-breaking solutions and a strong belief that a child's first 8 years form a critical foundation for school success, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for nearly 30 years. Today, Teaching Strategies provides curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family connection resources to programs across the country. Its award-winning products like The Creative Curriculum® for Preschool and widely-adopted assessment solutions like GOLD® reach over 2 million children each year. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit www.teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

