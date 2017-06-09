Hainan Airlines to Launch Shanghai-Brussels Non-Stop Service on October 25

SHANGHAI, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines will officially launch a non-stop service between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Brussels Airport on October 25, 2017, on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of Sino-Belgium relations. Following the launch of the Brussels-Beijing service, this will be Hainan Airlines' second direct flight from Brussels to China, and make Hainan Airlines the first carrier to provide non-stop services between Shanghai and Belgium.

The route will be serviced by a Boeing 787-900 deluxe wide-body aircraft, with three round trip flights weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The service's business class features spacious and comfortable cabins, 180-degree adjustable lie-flat seats, BOSE headsets and Bvlgari toiletry bags. Passengers in all classes will have access to an exclusive on-demand entertainment system and a gourmet selection of Western and Oriental meals. Travelers can book tickets for the Brussels-Shanghai Pudong flight by logging on the Hainan Airlines website at www.hainanairlines.com, calling the hotline at 00-800-876-89999 in Europeor visiting Hainan airline's ticket offices, authorized agent.

Hainan Airlines Brussels-Shanghai Pudong Flight Timetable:

Flight No. Aircraft Route Dep. Time Arr. Time Schedule HU7922 B787-900 Brussels-Shanghai Pudong 12:30 05:30+1 Mon., Wed., Fri. HU7921 B787-900 Shanghai Pudong-Brussels 01:25 07:30 Mon., Wed., Fri.

(Note: Times displayed are the local time in the city of arrival/departure, subject to changes due to the variation between Winter Time and Summer Time in Europe. Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.)