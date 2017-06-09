Global Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global medical practice management software market to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Medical Practice Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales, and volume of MPMS.

One trend in the market is increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting. Reporting has become an essential part of medical practice management to get meaningful insights. Physicians rely on the reporting capabilities of their software systems to give them real numbers and data that can help them gauge the health of their practices.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization. In medical practices, maximizing of chair-time utilization is the key driver of success. Chair-time is the amount of time a patient spends in the chair in a doctor's clinic either for examination or treatment. The efficient utilization of chair-time by doctors to treat more patients results in higher revenue and improved profits.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data security and privacy concerns. The transition of medical practice into the digital age is exciting, but the challenges of protecting data are getting more complex. In 2016, malware, such as crypto-ransomware, were used by hackers to extort money from medical professionals in exchange for hacked patient records. The medical practitioner must ensure the safety of patient data and malware-free computers, laptops, and flash drives used in the practice environment.

Key vendors

Allscripts

Cerner

CPSI

Epic Systems

General Electric Company

McKesson

Other prominent vendors



AdvancedMD

athenahealth

CureMD

Greenway Health

MacPractice

MediGain

Meditab

NextGen Healthcare

NueMD

Practice Fusion

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by deployment model



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Buying criteria



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



