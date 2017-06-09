Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-06-09 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 8th of June 2017 the sole shareholder (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB) of AB SEB bankas has resolved to revoke Ted Tony Kylberg and Sussane Tamm from the Supervisory Council of the bank from 8th of June 2017 and elect Aušra Matusevicieneand Mats Torstendahl as new members of the Supervisory Council, by stipulating that Aušra Matusevicieneand Mats Torstendahlshall start their duties from 8th of June 2017 and hold these positions until the end of the current Supervisory Council's tenure, i.e. 29th of October 2017.



Raimondas Kvedaras, the President of the bank.



8th of June 2017, Vilnius



