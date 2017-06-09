ALBANY, NY and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- Vena Solutions, the fastest growing provider of cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) software, is proud to be the only company to receive a perfect 5.00 customer satisfaction score in the 2017 BPM Partners Pulse of Performance Management Survey. The annual survey ranks companies in the CPM market based on detailed online customer interviews.

"It looks like we have a winner, and it's Vena Solutions," said Craig Schiff, president and CEO of BPM Partners. "Beyond perfect marks in overall customer satisfaction, Vena earned the highest vendor score in finance self-sufficiency, giving the office of finance full control over its software and the processes it automates."

"Our leadership in the market directly reflects the success and satisfaction of our customers -- both achieved by providing a solution that's powerful, easy to use and quick to adopt," said Don Mal, CEO at Vena Solutions. "We look forward to continuing to provide Vena customers with world-class services and support to further automate their financial processes using the tools they already know and love."

Vena's market leadership and primary competitive advantage lies in its use of native Excel -- and now Office 365 -- as an interface into companies' performance management data. At the same time, Vena combines Excel with a centralized database, workflow and advanced reporting and analytics to offer finance and accounting teams a powerful enterprise solution.

Vena Solutions redefines how medium and large sized companies manage their budgeting, planning and revenue forecasting. Vena combines a centralized database, sophisticated workflow, powerful reporting and advanced analytics with Excel to create a cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) solution. The best companies in the world use Vena to get trusted numbers and insights fast. Vena is the fastest growing cloud CPM company and the only one to embrace -- not replace -- Excel. Visit us at venasolutions.com.

