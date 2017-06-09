Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-06-09 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



The Company informs that on 9 June, 2017 Supervisory Board of the Company adopted a decision to elect Mr. Nerijus Rasburskis as Member of the Board of the Company starting from today until the end of the term of office of the present Board.



N. Rasburskis will be in charge of development of production services in the Company's Board.



N. Rasburskis has accumulated 17 years of management experience in the field of energy, for two years he is the Head of the Department of the Cogeneration power plants projects at Lietuvos Energija, UAB, also Nerijus Rasburskis is a Member of the Board at UAB Vilniaus Kogeneracine Jegaine and UAB Kauno Kogeneracine Jegaine. N. Rasburskis graduated from Kaunas University of Technology and holds a PhD of Energy and Thermal Engineering, Master's degree in Thermal Engineering and Bachelor's degree in Financial Management.



The new member of the Company's Board was elected after the Company received a notice of the Member of the Board Mindaugas Gražys regarding his resignation from the post of Member of the Board as of 9 June, 2017. The Company reported this information in its announcement on material event of 15 May, 2017.



Besides N. Rasburskis the Board of the Company consists of Ms. Egle Ciužaite (Chief Executive Officer Chief Executive OfficerChairwoman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, responsible for Company's management), Mr. Darius Kucinas (responsible for production management), Mr. Mindaugas Kvekšas (responsible for financial and administration management) and Mr. Nerijus Rasburskis (responsible for business development).



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail. valentas.neviera@le.lt