NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP) provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2017 Marcum MicroCap Investor Conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City on Thursday, June 15 at 11:30 AM EDT in the Julliard Room. The Marcum conference is a highlight on the annual investment community calendar in New York City.

"The Marcum MicroCap Conference provides investors with an opportunity to meet MTBC's management team and understand the Company's business," said Bill Korn, CFO. "Our trading volume for the last 60 days is 20 times our average trading volume over the past two years, and we now have five times as many shareholders as we did in April." This conference will provide investors to hear more about MTBC firsthand, and to meet the leadership team. Bill Korn, together with Mahmud Haq, CEO, and Stephen Snyder, President, will be presenting at the conference and also meeting with investors throughout the day on Thursday and Friday.

Interested parties can access the presentation via a live webcast which will be archived until December 31, 2017 on MTBC's investor relations website at ir.mtbc.com/events.cfm.

The Marcum MicroCap Conference is a nationally recognized forum for publicly traded companies with less than $500 million in market capitalization to network with fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small cap equities.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based and mobile health solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Its integrated SaaS platform helps its customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For more information on MTBC, please visit www.mtbc.com.

