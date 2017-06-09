Although the central European country has a solar market with a stable growth, the residential solar-plus-storage segment is still far behind its strong potential. In 2016, around 500 storage systems combined with PV installations were installed under the incentive scheme in the country.

Austria almost reached 1 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity last year, with new additions totaling approximately 150 MW. According to the Deutschen Cleantech Institut (DCTI), the country's solar market, which has registered steady growth over the past years and has a stable regulatory framework, as well as good market conditions, has an untapped potential for the adoption of solar-plus-storage ...

