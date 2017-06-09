Cox & Kings Wins Big at the 24th Annual World Travel Awards

MUMBAI, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cox & Kings Ltd. has yet again emerged victorious at the 24th Annual World Travel Awards. It was conferred with three coveted titles - Asia's Leading Luxury Tour Operator, India's Leading Tour Operator and India's Leading Travel Agency amidst much cheer at the travel industry's most celebrated event of the year. The sparkling red carpet ceremony unfolded at the Grand Kempinski Hotel, Shanghai, where attendees were treated to China's finest traditions and a dazzling line-up of performances.



Mr. Peter Kerkar, Group CEO, Cox & Kings stated, " The awards are an endorsement on the innovative and unique travel experiences that we offer. We are as passionate as our discerning clients to explore and create the most splendid journeys. We thank our customers whose support played a key role in us securing these awards."

Cox & Kings has been a consistent winner at the World Travel Awards since years. The title of Asia's Leading Luxury Tour Operator was bagged for the 3rd consecutive time this year. It won India's Leading Tour Operator for the 4th time and India's Leading Travel Agency for the 5th consecutive time.

World Travel Awards (WTA) was established to seek out and reward the very best travel organisations in the world - those brands pushing the boundaries of excellence and implementing ground-breaking ideas. It has been acclaimed as the Oscars of the Travel Industry. Each World Travel Awards Gala Ceremony offers unrivalled networking opportunities to members of the travel and tourism industry.

About Cox & Kings Ltd: (BSE: 533144 | NSE: COX&KINGS)

Cox & Kings Ltd. ('C&K') is a leading leisure and education travel group with operations in 22 countries across four continents. It is one of the most experienced travel companies in the world, having been in operation since 1758. Headquartered in India, C&K has over the last three decades transformed itself into a diversified, multinational travel conglomerate with a focus on the new-age global consumer.

C&K operates in three key verticals; Leisure, Education, Hybrid Hotels.

