sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.06.2017 | 15:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Dental Lasers Market 2017-2021: Market growth at CAGR of 10.71% - Increase in Prevalence of Orthodontic and Periodontal Diseases

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dental Lasers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Logo

The global dental lasers market to grow at a CAGR of 10.71% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dental lasers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of dental lasers to end-users such as hospitals and dental clinics. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advances in laser technology. The advances in dental lasers have changed the use of laser instruments in dentistry, especially cosmetic dentistry. The use of laser technology for hard and soft tissue application has resulted in a high state of refinement with improved care and safety. Most of the lasers used in dentistry are for small-end procedures, and dentists are gaining benefits from laser technology for a variety of procedures such as oral surgery, periodontal, endodontic, and aesthetic treatments.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in prevalence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases. There has been an increased demand for dental and oral care, owing to rising oral diseases. Prevalence of periodontal disease such as bleeding in gums is prevalent among adults and pediatric population.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of equipment and procedures. Globally, end-users are preferring laser systems for treating a wide range of dental disorders. However, high cost of dental laser systems will have an adverse impact on the market growth globally. Dental laser systems are expensive and classified as capital items' by healthcare institutions. Procurement of such devices involves many procedures and various budget allocation considerations before making the buying decision.

Key vendors:

  • A.R.C. Laser
  • Biolase
  • Danaher
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Gigaalaser

Other prominent vendors:

  • AMD LASERS
  • CAO Group
  • Convergent Dental
  • Den-Mat Holdings
  • elexxion
  • Fotona
  • IPG Photonics
  • Ivoclar Vivadent
  • LUMENIS
  • Morita
  • THE YOSHIDA DENTAL
  • Zolar Technology

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15:Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m4pqqh/global_dental

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire