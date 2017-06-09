Global Dental Lasers Market 2017-2021: Market growth at CAGR of 10.71% - Increase in Prevalence of Orthodontic and Periodontal Diseases

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dental Lasers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global dental lasers market to grow at a CAGR of 10.71% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dental lasers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of dental lasers to end-users such as hospitals and dental clinics. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advances in laser technology. The advances in dental lasers have changed the use of laser instruments in dentistry, especially cosmetic dentistry. The use of laser technology for hard and soft tissue application has resulted in a high state of refinement with improved care and safety. Most of the lasers used in dentistry are for small-end procedures, and dentists are gaining benefits from laser technology for a variety of procedures such as oral surgery, periodontal, endodontic, and aesthetic treatments.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in prevalence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases. There has been an increased demand for dental and oral care, owing to rising oral diseases. Prevalence of periodontal disease such as bleeding in gums is prevalent among adults and pediatric population.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of equipment and procedures. Globally, end-users are preferring laser systems for treating a wide range of dental disorders. However, high cost of dental laser systems will have an adverse impact on the market growth globally. Dental laser systems are expensive and classified as capital items' by healthcare institutions. Procurement of such devices involves many procedures and various budget allocation considerations before making the buying decision.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product type
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15:Appendix
