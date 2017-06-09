Global Dental Lasers Market 2017-2021: Market growth at CAGR of 10.71% - Increase in Prevalence of Orthodontic and Periodontal Diseases

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dental Lasers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global dental lasers market to grow at a CAGR of 10.71% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dental lasers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of dental lasers to end-users such as hospitals and dental clinics. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advances in laser technology. The advances in dental lasers have changed the use of laser instruments in dentistry, especially cosmetic dentistry. The use of laser technology for hard and soft tissue application has resulted in a high state of refinement with improved care and safety. Most of the lasers used in dentistry are for small-end procedures, and dentists are gaining benefits from laser technology for a variety of procedures such as oral surgery, periodontal, endodontic, and aesthetic treatments.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in prevalence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases. There has been an increased demand for dental and oral care, owing to rising oral diseases. Prevalence of periodontal disease such as bleeding in gums is prevalent among adults and pediatric population.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of equipment and procedures. Globally, end-users are preferring laser systems for treating a wide range of dental disorders. However, high cost of dental laser systems will have an adverse impact on the market growth globally. Dental laser systems are expensive and classified as capital items' by healthcare institutions. Procurement of such devices involves many procedures and various budget allocation considerations before making the buying decision.



Key vendors:



A.R.C. Laser

Biolase

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Gigaalaser

Other prominent vendors:



AMD LASERS

CAO Group

Convergent Dental

Den-Mat Holdings

elexxion

Fotona

IPG Photonics

Ivoclar Vivadent

LUMENIS

Morita

THE YOSHIDA DENTAL

Zolar Technology

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15:Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m4pqqh/global_dental

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716