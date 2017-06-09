

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British economic growth remained below-average in the three months to May, same as in the previous period, as the weaker performance in production was offset by a mild rebound in services, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said Friday.



Economic output grew by 0.2 percent in the three months to May, same as in the three months to April, the monthly GDP estimates from the think tank showed.



The economy continues to grow below its long run trend of 0.6 percent, the NIESR said.



The results of the June 8 election revealed on Friday that the U.K. is headed for a hung parliament.



James Warren, an NIESR Research Fellow, warned that current political backdrop may lead to greater uncertainty and a drag on growth prospects, in particular business investment, which contracted in 2016.



'The subdued performance in the economy throws the political turmoil of a hung Parliament into sharp relief,' NIESR Director Jagjit Chadha said.



'That none of the parties wholly addressed our long run problems or how we ought to address exit from the European Union is the reason there was no clear winner,' he added.



In May, the NIESR forecast 1.7 percent GDP growth for this year and 1.9 percent for next year.



