Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Worth 2.92 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new market research report"Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Marketby Application (High-End Video Games, Architectural and Product Visualization, Training Simulation, Marketing and Advertisement), Deployment Type, End-User, and Region- Global forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market expected to grow from USD 1.06 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.92 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.40% during the forecast period. Just-in-time marketing and user-friendly renderer interface are some of the driving factors of the market.

Architectural and product visualization to play a key role in the Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market by 2022

Architectural and product visualization have the largest market share in the visualization and 3D rendering application market during the forecast period. Their market size is expected to grow as 3D product rendering helps in easy marketing, saves prototyping time and expense, and lets users see physical conditions of the product. Marketing and advertisement has the highest market growth rate during the forecast period.

Academia is expected to record the highest growth rate

Among visualization and 3D rendering end-use industries, the academia is expected to grow at the highest rate as visualization and 3D rendering visuals help in understanding complex concepts, whereas healthcare and life sciences is projected to be the second fastest growing market segment during the forecast period.

The North American region is expected to contribute the largest market share in the Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market during the forecast period, as the visualization and 3D rendering enhance and increase the precision of organizational procedures so as to offer enriched products to end-users. The MEA region is expected to grow at the highest rate, as the region is experiencing the presence of creditable organizations that are gradually enabling the embracement of advance technologies.

Major vendors in the Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market include Autodesk, Inc (California, US), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), Adobe Systems (California, US), Dassault Systemes (Vélizy-Villacoublay, France), NVIDIA Corporation (California, US), Trimble, Inc (California, US), Next Limit Technologies (Madrid, Spain), Corel Corporation (Ottawa, Canada), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Chaos group (Sofia, Bulgaria), The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd (London, UK), NewTek, Inc (Texas, US), Render Legion S.R.O. (Prague, Czech Republic), Luxion, Inc (California, US), and Cristie Digital Systems (California, US).

