Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industrial Wood Coatings South Africa" report to their offering.

The in-depth reports focuses industrial wood coatings and include detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values.

This report focuses specifically on the furniture, parquet, joinery and outdoor structures segments providing market volumes, detailed prices, segmentations and market shares.

The reports provides consumption estimates in both volume and value for industrial wood coatings, with 2015 as the base year and forecasts to 2020.

The information in the reports is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in each country, backed up by thorough secondary research and an in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.

Industrial Wood Coatings Report Scope:

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2020)

Prices and market values in EUR and local currency (2015)

Market shares by company in volume (2015)

Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, nitrocellulose, polyesters, polyurethane, others (2011-2020)

Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent based, radiation-cured (2011-2020)

End use: Furniture, joinery, parquet, outdoor structures (2011-2020)

Functional layer breakdown: Pre-treatment, primer, intermediate, finishing (2011-2020)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and functional layer (2015)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lv493q/industrial_wood

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005407/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Paints and Coatings