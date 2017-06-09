Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The UK Geospatial Market 2017-2020" report to their offering.

As the UK economy experiences the information revolution', rapid growth in data is driving a growing importance for the geospatial sector, with geospatial data becoming a critical element of services people depend on every day, such as navigation, government services and infrastructure.

The digital macro trends (cloud, big data, mobile and social) transforming the economy are also disrupting the geospatial industry with two main impacts:

The emergence of new customer segments and applications, such as autonomous vehicles and augmented reality

Transformation of the traditional linear supply chain into a complex ecosystem that is changing fast as businesses reposition and make acquisitions

This report is a wide ranging and deep evaluation of the UK Geospatial market today. The geospatial (also known as location intelligence) sector spans geodata, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software, consulting and data-related services.

The report has coverage of all these areas, enabling you to:

Understand the market size in 2017 and see the forecast through to 2020

Identify growth areas: software, applications, data and services

Gain insight into the latest Industry trends

Build up a complete picture of the industry supply chain

Target customer segments and applications

Identify key vendors and potential partners

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction

3. Overall Market

4. Demand side customers and usage

5. Supply side data, software and services

6. Analysis: key trends and their impact

7. Selected Vendors

UK Players

Cadcorp

emapsite

Esri UK

Experian

Landmark Information Group

Ordnance Survey

Royal Mail

1Spatial

International players

Airbus

CARTO

DigitalGlobe

HERE

GE Smallworld

Google

Hexagon Geospatial

Microsoft

Pitney Bowes

Planet Labs

TomTom

