Building a Strong Core

ChineseInvestors.com was founded in 1999 by Mr. Wang Warren for Chinese-speaking investors in the United States and China. In the past, Mr. Warren participated in the initial placement and funding of Shopping.com that was later acquired and returned his investors 300% in three years. Later, he was instrumental in developing the marijuana consulting firm, Medicine Man of Denver, and returned investors 500% in three years.

Chief Technology Officer Kevin GE has also been working with ChineseInvestors.com since its incorporation in 1999. GE has over 18 years of experience in the IT industry and extensive experience in project development and management. He previously served as a Senior Programmer for Dynamic Systems and a Senior Consultant for yDebts Inc. And finally, independent director Paul Dickman brings a wealth of finance experience into the fold.

The company's core operations include real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational services in Chinese language for retail investors. In addition, the company provides consulting services to private companies considering going public, including advertising, public relations, and related support services. These activities have resulted in a database of approximately 100,000 registered high net worth native Chinese speaking investors worldwide

Expansion into the Hemp Industry

The U.S. hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) market is projected to grow from $90 million in 2015 to $450 million by 2020, according to The Hemp Business Journal, making it one of the largest subsets of the legal cannabis industry. This growth is driven by the combination of increasingly health-conscious consumers and a growing body of research showing the potential benefits of CBD oil in addressing a wide range of medical conditions.

The company believes that China's hemp-based CBD industry could be even larger with more than 1.4 billion people and a historical preference for traditional medicines. In January, the company formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, CBD Biotechnology Co., Ltd., to operate ChineseCBDOil.com, added ChineseHempOil.com in April to operate online and retail sales of hemp-based health products in the U.S., and aims to open its first wellness center in June.

The company announced plans to further these efforts by partnering with a well known venture building firm, Launch Haus LLC, to develop a multi-level marketing platform and recruit top producers in the direct sales industry. Launch Haus has a strong presence in the direct-selling industry and its principals have a proven track record having built sales organizations with an excess of $1.5 billion in commissionable volume over the last 10 years. Concurrently, Chineseinvestors.com is launching a media campaign on the largest U.S. Chinese TV (PSTV), the largest Chinese portal in the U.S. (SINA), and various social media and print publications to raise awareness and increase sales.

