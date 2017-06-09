Global Photomask Market 2017-2021 - One Trend in the Market is Shorter Replacement Cycle of Electronic Gadgets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Photomask Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global photomask market to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global photomask market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers two major revenue streams in the global photomask market: one from the sale of equipment used for the photomasking process and the other from the sale of photomask inspection equipment. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is shorter replacement cycle of electronic gadgets. With technological advances and the increase in disposable incomes, the buying pattern for consumer electronics is constantly changing. Due to the vast differentiation in the electronics market, most end customers are expected to upgrade to new and improved electronics product faster when compared to the older generation.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for high chip density. The density of the chips refers to the number of transistors built into a single chip. A high-density chip has many transistors that will enable it to perform at higher functionality, whereas a low-density chip has a few transistors and many chips are required to increase the functionality. The increasing need and demand for SoC are increasing the need for high chip density.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is technological sophistication. The photomask market encountered advances in both technology and evolving standards. The continuous shrinking geometries of semiconductor ICs have made the manufacturing of photomasks more complex in recent years. In addition, advances in semiconductor and high-performance electronics fabrication methods are adversely affecting the demand for photomasks.

Key vendors



Applied Materials

Dai Nippon Printing

KLA-Tencor

Lasertec Corporation

Photronics

Toppan Photomasks

Other prominent vendors



Compugraphics Photomask Solutions

HOYA

SK-Electronics

NIPPON FILCON

HTA Photomask

PKL

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by equipment



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-users



Part 08: Market segmentation by geography



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h85mmb/global_photomask

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716