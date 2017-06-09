

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a relatively prolonged absence from social media, President Donald Trump responded to former FBI Director James Comey's congressional testimony in a post on Twitter on Friday.



Trump claimed he was completely vindicated by Comey's testimony even though some legal experts say the president still faces possible obstruction of justice charges.



'Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!' Trump tweeted.



Trump's claim of 'complete vindication' may stem from the fact that Comey acknowledged he repeatedly told the president he was not under investigation.



However, Comey also provided details of a conversation during which Trump allegedly asked the ex-FBI chief to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's contact with Russian officials.



'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,' Trump said, according to Comey.



Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee he took the comment from Trump as a directive but said the determination of whether the request amounted to obstruction of justice would be up to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.



Trump's personal attorney Marc Kasowitz has denied the allegation Trump called for an end of the investigation of Flynn as well as Comey's claim that Trump demanded loyalty.



Kasowitz suggested that Comey should be investigated after the FBI Director admitted he asked a friend to share memos regarding his conversations with Trump with the media.



'Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the President,' Kasowitz said.



He added, 'We will leave it the appropriate authorities to determine whether these leaks should be investigated along with all those others being investigated.'



Comey suggested that he leaked the memos in response to a tweet from Trump in an effort to encourage the appointment of a special counsel.



(Photo: Michael Candelori)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX