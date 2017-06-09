CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), announced today that the Company will develop and market a premium line of hemp beer. NSAV will use a proprietary formula that it will jointly develop with a leading U.S. hemp company. This will ensure both the quality and uniqueness of the Company's hemp beer brand. NSAV will also market its premium hemp beer online and has already registered a premium domain name for the project. The Company's hemp beer e-commerce website will begin construction next week. NSAV will release additional details in the coming weeks.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "I am extremely pleased that we are entering the hemp beer market. We feel that it represents a major opportunity for the Company. This is our second major endeavor in the hemp arena and I can assure you, it won't be our last."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/NSAVHolding/

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of NSAV Holding, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. NSAV Holding, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by NSAV Holding, Inc. or any other person.

