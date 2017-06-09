Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release, 9 June 2017



RAISIO'S SOUTHALL INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY TRANSFERRED TO THE NEW OWNER



Raisio Group's Southall industrial property near London was transferred to the ownership of Galliard Homes Ltd as the company paid the remaining 90 per cent of the purchase price of approximately EUR 40 million on 9 June 2017. Galliard Homes had paid 10 per cent of the purchase price as an advance payment in April 2017. The buyer paid the whole purchase price of GBP 34.2 million in GBP. Southall is one of the most important urban development areas in London.



In its interim financial statements for January-June 2017, Raisio will write down intangible rights, such as goodwill, of some EUR 29 million on the consolidated balance sheet recorded for previous UK acquisitions. This corresponds to capital gains derived from the sale of the industrial property before taxes. Capital gain resulting from the deal will be taxed in the UK at 19 per cent tax rate. The deal has no effect on Raisio's EBIT.



