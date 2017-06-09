Targovax ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Targovax ASA will be held at the Company's offices at Lysaker, on 30 June 2017 at 09:00 CET.

Please find the notice including agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting and appendices attached to this disclosure. The notice will also be sent to all shareholders. The notice and appendices will also be made available on Targovax' website www.targovax.com under Corporate Governance and General Meetings.

Notice of attendance must be received no later than 29 June 2017 at 16:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (http://hugin.info/171039/R/2112190/803309.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Targovax ASA via Globenewswire

