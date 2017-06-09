sprite-preloader
Mars Chocolate UK and Mars Ireland take the Precautionary Step of Voluntarily Recalling Certain Products Due to Potential Presence of Salmonella

SLOUGH, England, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mars Chocolate UK and Mars Ireland are voluntarily recalling the following products detailed below due to the potential presence of Salmonella from the ingredients used in making chocolate.

No other brands or varieties of chocolate, pack formats, bar sizes or best before dates are affected.

PRODUCTS

The precautionary recall in the UK and Ireland concerns only the products below with the following best before dates distributed by Mars Chocolate UK and Mars Ireland.

In total, a small amount of the below packaged units distributed in both countries could potentially be affected. The retrieval of this product is to ensure the confidence and safety of our consumers.

BRAND & PRODUCT          PRODUCT ID         BATCH    BEST BEFORE
    DESCRIPTION                    CODE          CODE           DATE         MARKET

    GALAXY Milk 200g Bar          AC76R    719G1SLO00     06.05.2018             UK
                                           719G2SLO00     06.05.2018             UK
                                           720A2SLO00     13.05.2018             UK
                                           720B1SLO00     13.05.2018             UK

    GALAXY Milk 4x42g
    Multipack Bars                AF67D    719G1SLO00     06.05.2018             UK
                                           719G2SLO00     06.05.2018             UK

    GALAXY Milk 42g Bar           AN22R    719G2SLO00     06.05.2018             UK

    GALAXY COUNTERS
    78g Treat Bag                 AW99N    719G2SLO00     06.05.2018             UK

    GALAXY COUNTERS
    112g Pouch                    AW99G    720B1SLO00     13.05.2018        Ireland
                                           720C1SLO00     13.05.2018        Ireland

    MALTESERS TEASERS                                                    
    35g Bar                       AX46E    720C1SLO00     13.05.2018   UK & Ireland
                                           720D2SLO00     13.05.2018             UK
    GALAXY MINSTRELS
    118g Pouch (Sweet
    Nights In
    promotion)                    BJ30K    720B1SLO00     13.05.2018             UK

ISSUE

We have detected the possible presence of Salmonella from the ingredients used in making some of our GALAXY® products, including Smooth Milk Chocolate bars, MINSTRELS® and COUNTERS® and TEASERS® bars, whilst carrying out our routine testing process. A small number of these products have been distributed, and although we've had no related complaints, as a precaution we have made the decision to voluntarily recall the products potentially affected by this issue in order to ensure the safety and confidence of our consumers.

If you have one of the products listed above, you should not eat it. Please keep the product and contact our Consumer Care team to arrange return and reimbursement.

STATEMENT

A Mars Chocolate spokesperson said: "Through our routine testing, we have detected the potential presence of Salmonella from the ingredients used to make our chocolate. As a precaution, we are voluntarily recalling certain GALAXY® Smooth Milk Chocolate bars, GALAXY® MINSTRELS® and GALAXY® COUNTERS® and TEASERS® bars. We are working closely with the relevant food safety authorities and our customers to ensure that the affected products are no longer available for purchase. If you have one of the products listed above, you should not eat it. Please keep the product and contact our Consumer Care team to arrange return and reimbursement.

"This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"No other brands or varieties of chocolate, pack formats, bar sizes or best before dates are affected."

UK Consumers
Telephone: 0800-952-0084
Email: http://www.mars.co.uk/contact

Irish Consumers
Telephone: 1890-812-315
Email: http://www.mars.ie/contact


© 2017 PR Newswire