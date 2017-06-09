Mars Chocolate UK and Mars Ireland take the Precautionary Step of Voluntarily Recalling Certain Products Due to Potential Presence of Salmonella

SLOUGH, England, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mars Chocolate UK and Mars Ireland are voluntarily recalling the following products detailed below due to the potential presence of Salmonella from the ingredients used in making chocolate.

No other brands or varieties of chocolate, pack formats, bar sizes or best before dates are affected.

PRODUCT S

The precautionary recall in the UK and Ireland concerns only the products below with the following best before dates distributed by Mars Chocolate UK and Mars Ireland.

In total, a small amount of the below packaged units distributed in both countries could potentially be affected. The retrieval of this product is to ensure the confidence and safety of our consumers.

BRAND & PRODUCT PRODUCT ID BATCH BEST BEFORE DESCRIPTION CODE CODE DATE MARKET GALAXY Milk 200g Bar AC76R 719G1SLO00 06.05.2018 UK 719G2SLO00 06.05.2018 UK 720A2SLO00 13.05.2018 UK 720B1SLO00 13.05.2018 UK GALAXY Milk 4x42g Multipack Bars AF67D 719G1SLO00 06.05.2018 UK 719G2SLO00 06.05.2018 UK GALAXY Milk 42g Bar AN22R 719G2SLO00 06.05.2018 UK GALAXY COUNTERS 78g Treat Bag AW99N 719G2SLO00 06.05.2018 UK GALAXY COUNTERS 112g Pouch AW99G 720B1SLO00 13.05.2018 Ireland 720C1SLO00 13.05.2018 Ireland MALTESERS TEASERS 35g Bar AX46E 720C1SLO00 13.05.2018 UK & Ireland 720D2SLO00 13.05.2018 UK GALAXY MINSTRELS 118g Pouch (Sweet Nights In promotion) BJ30K 720B1SLO00 13.05.2018 UK

ISSUE

We have detected the possible presence of Salmonella from the ingredients used in making some of our GALAXY® products, including Smooth Milk Chocolate bars, MINSTRELS® and COUNTERS® and TEASERS® bars, whilst carrying out our routine testing process. A small number of these products have been distributed, and although we've had no related complaints, as a precaution we have made the decision to voluntarily recall the products potentially affected by this issue in order to ensure the safety and confidence of our consumers.

If you have one of the products listed above, you should not eat it. Please keep the product and contact our Consumer Care team to arrange return and reimbursement.

STATEMENT

A Mars Chocolate spokesperson said: "Through our routine testing, we have detected the potential presence of Salmonella from the ingredients used to make our chocolate. As a precaution, we are voluntarily recalling certain GALAXY® Smooth Milk Chocolate bars, GALAXY® MINSTRELS® and GALAXY® COUNTERS® and TEASERS® bars. We are working closely with the relevant food safety authorities and our customers to ensure that the affected products are no longer available for purchase. If you have one of the products listed above, you should not eat it. Please keep the product and contact our Consumer Care team to arrange return and reimbursement.

"This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"No other brands or varieties of chocolate, pack formats, bar sizes or best before dates are affected."

UK Consumers

Telephone: 0800-952-0084

Email: http://www.mars.co.uk/contact