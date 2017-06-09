Melodisq Screenless Music Player for Kids is Officially Announced

Melodisq will Allow Even Very Young Children to Enjoy Music Without Being Exposed to Yet Another Screen

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2017 / Romain Fouache and Gregory Sidier, co-founders of the France-based company Melodi, and self-described dads who are passionate about technology, are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the Melodisq: Screenless Music Player for Kids.

To watch a short video about Melodisq and learn more about the innovative screenless device, please check out https://goo.gl/MWDNMC.

As a spokesperson for Melodisq noted, Fouache and Sidier were inspired to create the screenless music player after realizing that sharing their love of music with their kids meant exposing them to a cell phone or tablet. The pair of dads was concerned about the lack of control of content, as well as the studies that show that overexposure to screens can be detrimental to a child's development.

"That is why they developed Melodisq: a music player that is so intuitive that a one year old know how use it, that leverages the benefits of digitized content while ensuring a controlled environment, and that does all of that without exposing kids to yet another screen," the spokesperson said, adding that in order to use the player, kids will just have to swipe a physical object called a "disq" in front of the player.

Because the Melodisq will allow parents to customize the blank disqs, their children can play a song, a book or even a story that was told by them or their grandparents. Kids can play with their disqs, take them to friends' houses or trade them with their buddies.

"In just a few clicks, you can attach to a disq any content your children love: an MP3 file, content from a streaming service such as Spotify or user generated content from yourself or the community. The next time the disq is swiped, the content will play."

In order to help pay for the production and marketing costs associated with launching Melodisq and making it available to the public, Fouache and Sidier recently started a fundraiser on Kickstarter. There, they hope to raise around $78,778 in U.S. dollars through crowdfunding.

About Melodisq: Screenless Music Player for Kids:

