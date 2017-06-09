H. Peter Ku, D.D.S, PA: H. Peter Ku, D.D.S., PA is Selected as a Top 5 Finalist by the Fort Worth Star Telegram For Best Dentist in Fort Worth

Dr. Ku Has Been in the Family Dentistry Field for More than 20 Years

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2017 / H. Peter Ku, D.D.S, PA, a dentist in Fort Worth, Texas, is pleased to announce that he was selected as a Top 5 Finalist by the Fort Worth Star Telegram for the Best Dentist in Fort Worth.

People may vote for Dr. Ku until June 12; to place a vote naming him as the best Fort Worth dentist, please visit http://contests.star-telegram.com/Fort-Worthy-2017/gallery/?category=1003212 at any time.

As a company spokesperson noted, the fact that Dr. Ku is in the running to be named the Best Dentist in Fort Worth, Texas will not surprise the many satisfied patients who have worked with him over the years. Since he first opened his practice over two decades ago, he and his friendly staff have earned a well-deserved reputation for their kind and caring manner, as well as their outstanding dental services.

"Dr. Ku has been in the family dentistry field for more than 20 years, and his patients return year after year to maintain their dental health while enjoying the relaxing office environment," the spokesperson noted, adding that no matter what type of dental health care needs their patients have, Dr. Ku and his staff are devoted to provide outstanding and caring results.

From young children who are coming in for their very first dental checkup and tweens and teens who are getting X-rays taken and their teeth cleaned, to adults and seniors who need full-mouth reconstruction, dental implants and other services, Dr. Ku and his staff are ready and able to help. Dr. Ku also offers sedation dentistry, teeth whitening and endodontic therapy.

"We work with each patient to help them make informed decisions that are not only best for their teeth and gums but also their overall health. Each procedure and treatment option is carefully explained and all questions are fully answered."

