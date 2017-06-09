MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield") (TSX VENTURE: BFD) is pleased to announce the start of an expansive exploration program on its Urban property, Quebec. The program consists of a minimum 10,000 metre drill program, a 720 line-kilometre helicopter-borne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM+) survey, ground prospecting and mapping, and geochemical surveys over key areas of the property. A map of the target areas is available at the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1096938RouleauBlock-Summer2017Drilling.pdf

Beaufield's drill program will focus on prospective targets located throughout the property with priority given to areas on strike or tend from known gold zones. A series of holes are planned to test the newly acquired Windfall East property located along strike of the recently discovered Lynx zones, including the Lynx 5 zone were a recent hole drilled by Osisko Mining intersected 116 g/t Au over 2.4 metres (Osisko Mining - May 30th news release). This discovery is located along strike and less than a kilometre from Beaufield's property.

Another high priority area for Beaufield is the untested ET target which is located to the south of the Windfall Deposit. A portion of the deposit appears to be hosted within the northern limb of an interpreted regional fold. The southern limb of this fold is understood to extend east onto Beaufield's ground. A series of holes have been planned to test this target.

A third area of interest that is scheduled to be drilled over the course of the summer is located a few kilometres southeast of Windfall. This area is characterized by the presence of an intense induced polarization anomaly coincident with anomalous gold in surface soil samples. An abundance of tourmaline in nearby outcrops has also been observed.

Further south on the Rouleau block, drilling will focus on Beaufield ground located near the Rivage and Gladiator gold zones currently being drilled by Bonterra Resources. Recently reported gold intersections are located in close proximity to the property boundary and appear to be open along strike onto Beaufield's property. Several additional targets based on ground geophysics are to be tested in the area.

On the Macho block, drilling will focus on a series of geophysical targets located within an important regional shear, similar to a structure located near the Windfall deposit area.

Additional targets may be identified once data from the current helicopter VTEM+ survey is completed. The 720 line-kilometre survey started earlier this week and will cover the entire northern half of the Rouleau block and most of the Macho block. The modern VTEM+ method is ideally suited for locating discrete conductive anomalies associated with sulphides which in turn may be associated with gold. The advanced survey can normally attain a depth detection of 300 metres.

Beaufield's 21,400 hectare, 100% owned holdings are strategically and centrally located. The property also adjoins Osisko Mining's Windfall property, where a 400,000 metre drilling program is underway and is easily accessible by a network of newly established roads. Plans are currently underway to accelerate program in order to maximize work during the summer exploration window.

Qualified Persons

This news release has been prepared by Ronald Stewart, P.Geo ., Interim President and CEO of Beaufield and Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Corporate Development for Beaufield, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Beaufield:

Beaufield is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Quebec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the Corporation's properties in Urban-Windfall, Eleonore-Opinaca, Troilus and Hemlo. The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed with approximately $7.5 million in working capital, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

