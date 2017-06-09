

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz has denied allegations made by former FBI director James Comey, saying Trump never sought to thwart the investigation of alleged Russian intervention in the US presidential election.



Marc Kasowitz suggested that the authorities investigate Comey's leaking to the media the privileged communications with the President, 'one of which he testified was classified'.



'We will leave it to the appropriate authorities to determine whether this leaks should be investigated along with all those others being investigated,' Kasowitz told reporters.



Comey himself suggested during his three-hour sworn testimony Thursday that Trump told him, 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.'



But the President never said so in form or substance, according to Trump's outside lawyer.



He described Comey as one of the leakers who was actively attempting to undermine the Trump administration with 'selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications'.



Comey had testified that Trump had a shaky commitment to telling the truth, but Kasowitz insisted that it was Comey who lied.



He added that the President feels completely vindicated and is eager to continue moving forward with his agenda with this public cloud removed.



Described by CNBC as the 'toughest lawyer on Wall Street,' Kasowitz is a Manhattan-based corporate attorney and longtime legal fixer for Trump.



Meanwhile, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Thursday's testimony proved that President Trump is not under investigation, there's still no evidence of collusion, and he did not hinder the investigations in any way. 'Nobody thinks more of James Comey than James Comey, and his testimony today was simply a last ditch attempt to save face with the American people,' McDaniel said in a statement.



