NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- CMD, a New York City-based audio house, along with its voiceover coaching school, The Voice Shop, announced today the launch of a contest starting June 11 to find the best amateur voice over talent in the U.S. The Voice Shop is a premier voice over coaching school offering classes, workshops, private lessons, and voice demo production.

The grand prize will be up to $675 worth of classes (three classes) from The Voice Shop in categories of the winner's choice.

To enter, contestants must record themselves reading a descriptive passage and submit their entry by Sunday, July 23. The winner will be chosen in early August. Contestants should go to http://www.voiceshopcoaching.com/competition to enter.

The contest was designed to celebrate the launch of The Voice Shop earlier this year.

"Whether you are a seasoned voice over professional or a newbie trying to break into the industry, it is a well-known fact that you can never stop developing and improving your skills," says Mike Zirinsky, CEO of CMD and The Voice Shop. "We hope this contest will help voice over artists sharpen their skills and have some fun."

Located at CMD's full-floor audio recording facility, The Voice Shop features new state-of-the-art audio studios that inspire creativity and promote individual growth. With an abundance of natural light from its top-floor location with oversized skylights, it is a one-of-a-kind learning environment.

Classes include:

Fundamental, Intermediate and Advanced small-group classes

Masterclasses in Commercial Voice Over Technique, Voice Over For Audiobooks, Voice Over Audition Technique, and Voice Over for Stage Actors and Singers

Open Coaching Hours, free-of-charge for the first four sessions

One-on-one private lessons

Webinar in Marketing/Creating Your Brand, How To Self-Direct Your Recordings, How To Build Your Home Studio

The Voice Shop stands out through its partnership with CMD's industry-leading voice casting and recording services. CMD casts both Union and non-Union work in over 80 languages and accents, with a history spanning 18-plus years. This valuable partnership provides The Voice Shop students with opportunities to book a wide range of jobs. The Voice Shop Aims to Provide Voice Over Artists with Means to Establish and Advance Skills.

For more information about The Voice Shop or to register for classes, visit www.VoiceShopCoaching.com.

About The Voice Shop

The Voice Shop is a premier voiceover coaching school whose mission is to provide voice over artists with the foundation and skills necessary to succeed in the industry. Through a partnership with CMD, a New York City-based audio house, The Voice Shop provides students with classes, workshops, and one-on-one lessons for artists of all level. The voiceover coaching school is conveniently located in the CMD headquarters in Midtown South at 37 W 37th Street, only a few minutes' walk from Grand Central, Penn Station and Herald Square.

MEDIA CONTACT

Frank Tortorici

908-875-8908

frank@marketingmavenpr.com



